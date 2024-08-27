Gujarat Floods: IMD Predicts More Rains In Coming Days; Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Spots As Rescue Ops Continue; Visuals Surface

Gandhinagar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Gujarat, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over the next two to three days. This alert follows the movement of a deep depression from east Rajasthan toward the Saurashtra region, which is expected to bring continuous rain until August 29. The IMD has also classified Gujarat as a 'flash flood risk' zone, signalling the potential for dangerous flooding in several areas.

The state has already been experiencing heavy rainfall since August 24, leading to waterlogging in many low-lying areas. The situation has prompted the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to conduct rescue operations as residents have been displaced due to the inundation. The districts of Valsad, Tapi, Navsari, Surat, Narmada and Panchmahal have been identified as the worst-hit areas, according to a statement from the office of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Patel convened a high-level meeting at the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar on Monday. The meeting included collectors, municipal commissioners and district officials to assess the ongoing impact of the rains. During the meeting, Patel stressed the importance of preventing the loss of life and livestock, stating that rescuing people is the top priority.

#Gujarat : Flood like Situation on Nakhtrana - Lakhpat Highway.



Kutch Received Heavy Rainfall Today

☔🌧️ pic.twitter.com/IgYgYEGJna — Kaushik Kanthecha (@Kaushikdd) August 26, 2024

Situation Getting Worse⚠️



Flash floods have started in many areas in Gujarat🚨



Stay indoors🙏🏻

Scenes from Kutch🎥#GujaratRains

pic.twitter.com/q7utDliuyX — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) August 26, 2024

Over 17,000 Evacuated To Safer Places

As per the chief minister's office, approximately 17,827 people have been evacuated, and 1,653 have been rescued so far. To aid in these efforts, 13 NDRF teams and 22 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been deployed across the affected districts.

The severe waterlogging has led to the closure of all primary schools in Gujarat on Tuesday, as announced by Education Minister Praful Pansheriya.

The rainfall has been particularly heavy in Baroda, which recorded 26 cm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm on Monday, the highest in the state during this period. Ahmedabad also experienced significant rainfall, recording 10 cm in the same timeframe. Overall, rainfall was recorded in 244 talukas across 33 districts, with an average of 63.36 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

7 Swept Away In Morbi Due To Flooded Roads

Tragically, seven people were swept away in a trolley tractor in Halvad taluka of Morbi district, due to roads overflowing with water. Despite a joint search operation by the NDRF and SDRF, the individuals remained untraced after 20 hours.

Additionally, around 280 people in Bharuch were relocated to safer areas after nearly 4 lakh cusecs of water was released into the Narmada River from the Sardar Sarovar Dam, causing the river to exceed the danger level mark of 24 feet.

In Valsad, where extreme waterlogging has stranded residents, the NDRF successfully rescued a pregnant woman. Road connectivity in the area has been severely disrupted, and authorities have advised residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing near water bodies. Fishermen have also been warned against going out to sea due to high winds, rough seas, and continuing bad weather.

The IMD's red alert remains in effect until August 30, with warnings of potential traffic disruptions, damage to structures, waterlogging, and crop damage. Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Chief Minister Patel and Gujarat's Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, offering any necessary assistance from the central government.