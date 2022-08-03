e-Paper Get App

Gujarat Best Bakery case: Solanki's case transfer plea filed with 'ulterior motive', say police

The police sought that his plea be rejected for transfer of the case.

Bhavna UchilUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 07:37 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image

The application of the accused Harshad Solanki in Gujarat’s Best Bakery case is filed with an "ulterior motive", said the prosecution in its response to Solanki's plea seeking a transfer of the case to another court.

The case is being conducted in Mumbai.

The Vadodara police crime branch in its response has said that this is not only detrimental to the judiciary but also to the prosecution and has called the grounds on which he had made the plea as “absolutely false” to its knowledge.

In his plea, Solanki had made allegations that witnesses were being tutored by the prosecution and that the court was not taking a proactive manner regarding this.

Solanki had also made allegations against activist Teesta Setalvad and alleged that she had hatched a conspiracy to implicate innocents in the case.

In an incident that took place during the Gujarat riots on On March 1, 2002, Gujarat's Best Bakery was burnt down by a mob in which 14 people were killed. Solanki was one of the accused in the case.

