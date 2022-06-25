Gujarat ATS team detains Teesta Setalvad from her Mumbai residence in connection with a case on her NGO

Teesta Setalvad |

A Gujarat ATS team on Saturday detained Teesta Setalvad from her residence in Mumbai in connection with a case on her NGO.

The development comes hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that Setalvad-run NGO gave baseless information about the Gujarat riots.

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected an appeal against the exoneration of then state Chief Minister Narendra Modi in a 2002 riots case.

"I have read the judgement very carefully. The judgement clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her - I don't remember the name of the NGO- had given baseless information about the riots to the police," Amit Shah told news agency ANI.

The apex court on Friday, while rejecting an appeal by Zakia Jafri, wife of Congress MP Ehsan Jafri who was killed in the violence, said that the appeal was "devoid of merits." A three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, upholding the Special Investigation Team or SIT's 2012 clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case, said that Setalvad, co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri.

The case pertains to what came to be known as Gulbarg Society incident, in which 68 people, including former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, were killed in the riots triggered by the burning of a train coach in which 59 pilgrims perished in February 2002. A decade later, the SIT report, exonerated Narendra Modi, citing "no prosecutable evidence" in the Gulbarg Society case.