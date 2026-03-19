Gudi Padwa Marks Start Of Festive Weekend Across Mumbai

Mumbai: Thursday marked the beginning of a vibrant festive weekend in Mumbai, with a series of cultural and religious celebrations scheduled through Saturday.

Gudi Padwa Celebrations

The city ushered in Gudi Padwa, the Marathi New Year, with traditional prayers, colourful processions, and community events across neighbourhoods.

Citywide Grand Processions

Grand processions were organised in Girgaon, Tilak Nagar, and other parts of the city. In Ghatkopar (East), an event hosted by corporator Rakhi Jadhav, was attended by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde, MLAs Parag Shah and Mihir Kotecha.

Traditional Cultural Performances

Accompanied by traditional dhol-tasha performances and lezim displays, the procession saw a large turnout of citizens dressed in traditional attire, adding vibrancy to the celebrations.

New Year Significance Explained

The occasion marks the entry into ‘Shalivahan Shak 1948’, with the year named ‘Parabhav’. According to cultural beliefs, the 60-year cycle of time is divided into phases associated with Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva, representing creation, preservation, and transformation. This year is considered the final phase under Vishnu’s cycle, symbolising transition and change.

Meaning Of Parabhav

‘Parabhav’ is interpreted not as defeat, but as overcoming adversity to usher in renewal. The festival also carries a message of resilience, encouraging individuals to face challenges with courage and unity.

Koli Community Traditions

The day holds special significance for Mumbai’s Koli community. A traditional practice of consuming neem leaves symbolises acceptance of life’s bitter experiences while preparing for a hopeful future, said fishermen’s community leader Devendra Damodar Tandel.

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Ritual

An eco-friendly Ganesh idol ‘mati poojan’ ceremony was also held at Girgaoncha Raja Samagruha in Nikadwari Lane. Organised by the Nikadwari Lane Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, the event emphasised sustainable celebrations and saw enthusiastic participation from residents.

Navratri Festivities Begin

Vasantha Navaratri, or Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, also began on Thursday and will culminate on Rama Navami.

At Sri Sankara Mattham in Matunga, daily homams will be conducted morning and evening, including Maha Ganapathi, Rama Raksha, Lakshmi Hayagriva, and Sudarshana homams. Annadhanam, along with Suvasini and kanya poojas, and nakshatra homams, are being organised for devotees.

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Temple Rituals And Devotion

At the nearby 300-year-old Marubai Gavdevi Mandir, the day began with Gudi Padwa rituals and homams, followed by evening bhajans, said temple chairman Anil Gavand. Devotees from across the city visit during the nine days for darshan of Marubai Devi, believed to be a Swayamboo goddess.

Ugadi Celebrations Across City

Telugu and Kannada communities celebrated Ugadi, marking the start of their New Year. The Andhra Mahasabha organised cultural programmes at its Dadar and Worli centres. A key ritual includes the reading of the panchangam by a priest, said chairman Ramesh Manthena. Traditional dishes such as polelu were also prepared.

Cheti Chand Preparations

The festive spirit will continue as the Sindhi community prepares to celebrate Cheti Chand, marking the beginning of the month of Chaitra. A ‘Cheti Chand Jo Melo’ has been organised by the Lokhandwala Sindhi Panchayat on March 20 in Andheri (West), featuring cultural programmes and food stalls.

Eid Observances Begin

Meanwhile, the Bohra Muslim community observed Eid on Thursday following the Fatemi lunar calendar, while the wider Muslim community is expected to celebrate based on the moon sighting on Friday or Saturday.

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