Ramadan 2026: Crescent Moon Not Sighted In Saudi Arabia; Eid To Be Celebrated On March 20

ANI

Muslims across Saudi Arabia will continue fasting as the crescent moon marking the month of Shawwal 1447 was not sighted in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia has announced that Ramadan will conclude with a full 30 days and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday.

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Authorities have reportedly issued several guidelines for celebrating Eid al-Fitr amid the ongoing war involving the US-Israel-Iran. Due to the conflict, outdoor musalla prayers and designated Eid grounds will be avoided, and all prayers will take place inside mosques.

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The decision-making body, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, has made this recommendation for the region.

When will Eid be celebrated in India?

In India, Ramadan fasting started on February 19, so Eid is expected to be celebrated on March 20 or March 21, a day after moon sighting. The final date is yet to be confirmed.