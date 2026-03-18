Ramadan 2026: Mumbai Interfaith Iftaar Promotes Unity As Leaders Highlight Shared Spiritual Values

Mumbai interfaith Iftaar brings communities together, emphasising shared values during Ramadan | File Photo

Mumbai, March 18: The Inter-Religious Solidarity Council (IRSC), Mumbai, hosted an interfaith Iftaar at the Baha’i Centre in Marine Lines on Tuesday evening, bringing together leaders from diverse religious traditions to promote unity and shared spiritual values during the holy month of Ramzan.

The gathering coincided with significant observances across faiths, including the Christian season of Lent, the Muslim Ramzan fast, and the Baha’i fast, which marks the closing days of the Baha'i year ahead of Nowruz.

Leaders highlight common values of fasting

Speakers emphasised the common spiritual essence of fasting, highlighting its role in fostering self-discipline, compassion and moral integrity.

Sheikh Naseer of the Ahmadiyya community described Ramadan as a pathway to patience and a reminder of one’s responsibility towards humanity.

Fr S M Michael reflected on Lent as a period of introspection and detachment, while Swami Braj Mohan Das underlined fasting as a holistic discipline encompassing body, mind and speech, rooted in compassion.

Salim Khan elaborated on the Islamic concept of fasting as a means to develop taqwa, or God-consciousness, and strengthen ethical conduct. Representing the Baha'i community, Shatrugan Jivnani spoke on the deeper purpose of the Bahá’í fast during the month of Loftiness, describing it as a time for spiritual renewal, detachment and preparation for Nowruz.

Call for unity and continued interfaith dialogue

“Fasting is a reminder that beyond physical needs lies the higher purpose of nurturing the soul, fostering unity, and serving humanity with humility and love,” Jivnani said.

Irfan Engineer, Co-Convenor of IRSC, also announced an upcoming Conclave of Religions scheduled for May 9, aimed at countering extremism and promoting harmony with nature.

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The evening concluded with the Iftaar meal, symbolising fellowship and shared humanity, as the gathering reiterated its commitment to strengthening interfaith dialogue and communal harmony.

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