Gudi Padwa Gift For Mumbaikars! Western Railway To Add More 15-Car Trains From March 19 To Ease Rush On Churchgate-Virar-Dahanu Corridor

Mumbai Local Train Update: Churchgate-Bound Local Overshoots Charni Road Platform By 11 Coaches; WR Orders Probe | File Image

Mumbai: In a move aimed at reducing overcrowding on suburban trains, Western Railway will convert 16 existing 12-car services into 15-car trains from March 19, coinciding with Gudi Padwa.

With this change, the total number of 15-car services on the network will increase from 211 to 227. However, the overall number of suburban train services will remain unchanged at 1,414.

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Officials said the conversion will enhance carrying capacity by nearly 20 per cent, offering significant relief to commuters on the heavily congested Churchgate–Virar–Dahanu Road corridor, one of Mumbai’s busiest suburban routes.

Out of the 16 upgraded services, eight will be operated during peak hours, four in the morning and four in the evening, targeting the periods of highest passenger load.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, the initiative is part of Western Railway’s broader efforts to tackle overcrowding and improve commuter convenience amid rising passenger demand. The railway zone has been focusing on capacity augmentation along with infrastructure upgrades to manage increasing suburban traffic.

Mumbai’s suburban railway network, often referred to as the city’s lifeline, caters to millions of daily passengers. Authorities expect the addition of more 15-car trains to ease congestion and improve travel conditions, particularly during rush hours.

Mumbai Gears Up For Gudi Padwa

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars will celebrate Gudi Padwa on Thursday with lively rituals, cultural displays and religious observances, marking the beginning of a festive period that coincides with Chaitra Navratri.

The celebrations will start early, as families set up the ceremonial ‘Gudi’, a vibrant arrangement of cloth, flowers and a decorated flagstaff, between 6:00 am and 7:30 am in homes across the city. Seen as a symbol of victory, prosperity and auspicious beginnings, the Gudi is associated with the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, when victory flags were raised.

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