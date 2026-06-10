Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Orders Coordinated Crackdown On Mankhurd Encroachments On Government And Tata Power Lands

Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar |

Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar has directed all concerned agencies to take coordinated and immediate action to remove encroachments from lands in Mankhurd belonging to the State Government, the Public Works Department (PWD), and Tata Power, and restore the area for its original purpose under the Children’s Aid Society.

Review Meeting

The directions were issued during a review meeting chaired by Shelar at the Pu La Deshpande Maharashtra Kala Academy in Prabhadevi on Wednesday.

Shelar instructed authorities to launch immediate action against illegal warehouses being constructed along the highway in Mankhurd, unauthorized structures under high-tension power lines, and other forms of encroachment in the area. He also called for action against illegal activities taking place within the safety zones of gas pipelines and high-voltage transmission lines.

Boundary Demarcation

To establish clear boundaries of lands belonging to the Children’s Aid Society, Tata Power, PWD, and other government departments, the Guardian Minister directed the City Survey Department to complete a detailed survey and provide official maps signed by all concerned agencies at the earliest.

Shelar further instructed the BMC, as the planning authority, to expedite proceedings under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act. Stressing the need for a coordinated approach, he asked departments to issue joint notices and undertake unified action rather than operating independently.

The minister also ordered a review of permissions granted to illegal warehouses, including fire safety clearances, electricity connections, water supply, and other facilities, and directed authorities to cancel such approvals wherever violations are found.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/