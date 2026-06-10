Bhayandar: BJP Corporator's Brother Arrested For Kidnapping, Assault, And Sexual Exploitation Of Minor Girl; Opposition Demands Her Removal

BJP Corporator's Brother Arrested For Kidnapping, Assault, And Sexual Exploitation Of Minor Girl | Representational Photo

Bhayandar: A major sensation has gripped the Mira-Bhayandar area following the arrest of a 50-year-old man, Rajesh Chavan, by the Kashimira Police in a serious assault case. Rajesh Chavan is the brother of Anita Patil, a BJP Corporator and the current Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation. Due to this political connection, the ruling BJP has faced major embarrassment.

Shocking Charges

According to police sources, a case has been registered under various serious sections, including kidnapping, physical assault, and sexual exploitation of a minor girl.

As per the details provided by the police, the minor victim lived in the Mira Road area. Rajesh Chavan built an acquaintance with her and called her to meet him under the pretext of a meeting. Trusting him, the girl met him, after which he forced her into his vehicle and drove her to a hotel in Gorai.

Brutal Assault

The complaint states that the girl was physically assaulted at the hotel. There are also allegations that she was tortured and burnt with lit cigarettes.

After committing the crime, the accused allegedly threatened the minor girl and her family members to keep quiet. Specifically, the victim’s mother was threatened with death to suppress the matter. Due to constant mental trauma and threats, the victim's family initially struggled to find the courage to step forward.

Midnight Arrest

On Friday, the family finally approached the Kashimira Police Station and lodged an official complaint. Taking swift action, the police registered a case and arrested Rajesh Chavan at midnight. The arrest has triggered widespread public anger in the city, with opposition parties, women's organizations, and social activists slamming the administration.

Outraged citizens and activists pointed out the grim irony that the accused is the brother of the Chairperson of the very committee tasked with protecting women and children, raising serious questions about public safety and the credibility of the administration.

Reacting to the development, Anita Patil clarified her stance, stating that she will not support her brother's actions. She emphasized that strict legal action must be taken against anyone who commits atrocities against women and children, adding that she would personally follow up to ensure justice is served for the victim.

Anita Patil’s clarification has failed to pacify the opposition. Demanding her immediate removal, opposition leaders argued that a fair and unbiased investigation cannot take place as long as she remains the Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee. They demand that she be stripped of her post immediately to prevent any political pressure on the police and to ensure a completely independent probe so the victim gets full justice.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/