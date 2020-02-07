GT Hospital turns as a nightmare for patients

Citing space crunch at the state-run Gokuldas Tejpal (GT) hospital, TB patients are being made to lie cheek-by-jowl with other patients by the administration for the last few months. Cleanliness and hygiene are other issues that are adding to the suffering of patients.
When the Free Press Journal visited the ward no 7 of the GT hospital on Thursday, the ward which is especially meant for the respiratory patients had to share that ward with TB patients due to which chances of other patients contracting with Tb is increased.
“I have breathing problem due to which I was admitted to hospital on Monday but next to my bed there was a TB patients which made me curious to know whether it is normal ward or TB ward,” said one of the patients.
“As TB can spread among others for which they are kept in separate ward but when I asked the hospital administration why the TB patients are kept in this ward but they did not reply to my query,” he added.
Shyam Sharma, who was admitted for lung infection said apart from TB patients, cleanliness is also the biggest problem as the ward is completely dirty as there are no sweepers to clean due to which nurses have to do all the work.
“When old patients are being discharge it is the duty of the sweepers or ward boy to clean the mess. But it was learnt no one was coming to clean it due to which there was dirt on the floor, bed and tables inside the ward,” he said.
Dr Anant Singhare, medical superintendent said, “We do not have a place to keep TB patients separate due to which they have been accommodated in the same ward with the normal patients.”
