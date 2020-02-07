GT Hospital turns as a nightmare for patients

“I have breathing problem due to which I was admitted to hospital on Monday but next to my bed there was a TB patients which made me curious to know whether it is normal ward or TB ward,” said one of the patients.

“As TB can spread among others for which they are kept in separate ward but when I asked the hospital administration why the TB patients are kept in this ward but they did not reply to my query,” he added.

Shyam Sharma, who was admitted for lung infection said apart from TB patients, cleanliness is also the biggest problem as the ward is completely dirty as there are no sweepers to clean due to which nurses have to do all the work.