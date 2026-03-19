GT Hospital Republic Day Speech Row: No Law Mandates Naming National Leaders, Say Experts

GT Hospital dean Dr Jitendra Deshmukh faces controversy over Republic Day speech omission, but no suspension or legal violation confirmed | File Photo

Mumbai, March 19: Contrary to reports in a section of the press, the Dean of GT Hospital, Dr Jitendra Deshmukh, has not been suspended.

Complaint over Republic Day speech omission

A complaint was lodged by a Borivli resident, Vijay S Jadhav, with the state government alleging that Dr Deshmukh did not mention the names of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule during his Republic Day address on January 26. The complainant claimed the omission was intentional.

Jadhav said he attended the event, described the omission as deliberate, and termed it a serious lapse indicative of bias. He also raised concerns about the functioning of the dean’s office and called for immediate action.

Debate over tradition versus legal requirement

Republic Day speeches in India often include references to prominent leaders such as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. However, this raises an important question: is mentioning such figures mandatory, or is it a matter of tradition and personal choice?

Advocate Shaikh Mohammed Sohaib clarified that there is no legal requirement to name specific leaders in such speeches. However, he noted that it is a widely followed tradition to mention figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule for their significant contributions to the nation.

No legal grounds for action, say experts

Advocate Sohaib further stated that there is no legal provision to take action against an individual for omitting such names. “When we speak about independence or national development, these leaders are often mentioned out of respect. Dr Ambedkar is remembered for framing the Constitution, while Mahatma Phule is known for his social reform work. However, there is no legal obligation to include their names,” he said, adding that unless there is clear evidence of intentional misconduct, such omissions do not constitute grounds for a legal complaint.

Also Watch:

Advocate Vinod Sampat also stated that no legal action can be taken if the names of such leaders are omitted from a speech. “There is no legal obligation to mention specific leaders in any public address. There is no provision under Indian law mandating the inclusion of any historical figure in a Republic Day speech or public event,” he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/