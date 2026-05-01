Groups Of Men Gather Outside Mahim Bar Operating Till Late Night, Residents Flag Safety Concerns

Groups Of Men Seen Outside Mahim Bar Allegedly Operating Till Wee Hours; Locals Raise Safety Concerns | MNCDF Anonymous X Account

Mumbai: Safety concerns have been raised outside Mahim railway station after locals alleged that a bar in the area has been operating till the early hours, leading to groups of men gathering in the vicinity late at night.

According to a post shared on X by MNCDF Anonymous, the situation has allegedly become a “daily affair” outside Mahim railway station, with residents claiming that miscreants are seen roaming around the area during late-night hours. The post further stated that the presence of such groups has made the stretch feel unsafe for women and children travelling through the spot.

A daily affair outside Mahim station , where a local bar is operating till wee hours and all miscreants roam around in the vicinity , making ladies / kids to travel here unsafe , we urge @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @CMOMaharashtra to take strict action at this spot . pic.twitter.com/lG3csawJCj — MNCDF Anonymous (@MNCDFanonymous) April 30, 2026

The visuals shared online show several men standing in groups outside what appears to be a bar, while other shops in the area seem to be shut. The post tagged Mumbai Police, Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office, urging authorities to take strict action at the location.

Responding to the complaint, Mumbai Police said that the matter has been escalated to Mahim Police Station for necessary action.

The post also drew reactions from social media users, with several people echoing similar safety concerns in the comments section. One person said that Mahim is filled with drug addicts and the roads are filled with alcohol bottles.

'Entire mahim is filled with drug addicts who do drugs openly on the roads, every road is filled with empty alcohol bottles and the police don't do anything!'

Another person pointed to a situation in Prabhadevi, where a bar is open till 1.30 am.

'What is officially allowed time for liquor bars in a residential areas in city ? There is one classic bar in adarsh nagar prabhadevi which operates till 1.30 atleast on weekends creating nuisance in the area.'

The issue has once again raised concerns over bars allegedly operating late into the night and the safety of residents, women, children and passersby in the vicinity.

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