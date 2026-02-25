'Ground Entire Company, Not Just 5 Aircraft': NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Questions DGCA, Demands Stricter Action Against VSR

'Ground Entire Company, Not Just Five Aircrafts': NCP Leader Rohit Pawar Questions DGCA, Demands Stricter Action Against VSR |

Mumbai, Feb 25: Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday raised serious questions over aviation safety and regulatory accountability after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, DGCA, grounded five aircraft operated by VSR over observed non-compliances and gaps in maintenance procedures.

Speaking to the media, Pawar said air safety cannot rest solely on the shoulders of an airline operator. “Any person sitting in a plane does not depend only on the company. People believe that the regulator has also paid attention to whether everything is technically sound,” he said.

He stressed that both the companies and the aviation regulator share responsibility when it comes to ensuring safe flight operations. According to Pawar, public trust is rooted in the assumption that regulatory authorities conduct rigorous oversight before allowing aircraft to operate.

Airworthiness Certificate Under Scrutiny

Pawar pointed out that while an accountable manager within the company is responsible for compliance, the issuance of the airworthiness certificate falls under the DGCA’s purview. “If there is any doubt about air safety, the company is responsible and DGCA is also responsible,” he said.

Referring to the regulatory order, Pawar noted that the DGCA cited non compliances and maintenance gaps while initiating corrective measures and grounding the aircraft. The regulator stated that the aircraft would remain grounded until continued airworthiness standards are restored.

However, Pawar questioned whether grounding only five aircraft was adequate. “If negligence is found in one set of planes, how can we assume there are no issues elsewhere?” he asked.

Call For Broader Action

The MLA argued that if serious concerns are detected within a company’s operations, regulators should consider stronger measures. “If someone wants to take strict action, then the whole company should be grounded,” he said, suggesting that partial action may not fully address systemic lapses.

He also raised concerns about the broader implications, noting that chartered aircraft are often used by political leaders, business figures, cricketers and film personalities. “If something happens in the future, who will be responsible,” Pawar asked.

Emphasising the need for uncompromising safety standards, he said aviation cannot afford selective vigilance. Public confidence, he added, depends on visible accountability and transparent enforcement.

As the DGCA continues its review and the company works to restore compliance, the debate over aviation oversight has once again come into focus. For passengers, Pawar said, safety must remain the foremost priority, above profit and operational convenience.

