Greens scream as 3,000 trees being chopped for concretisation in MIDC

MIDC published a notice only in one newspaper and has not bothered to publicise for inviting objections, green groups have alleged

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:48 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Environmentalists are up in arms that close to 3,000 trees are being chopped as they come in the way of concretization at Kairane MIDC in Navi Mumbai.

MIDC published a notice only in one newspaper and has not bothered to publicise for inviting objections, green groups have alleged.

“Tree cutting of this magnitude requires the Maharashtra Tree Authority’s approval,” said Natconnect Foundation director B N Kumar.

Kumar dashed out a communique to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray to intervene and stop “this murder of trees”.

Kumar expressed his shock that the green cover was being eliminated as it came in the way of concretisation. “We wonder how MIDC allowed this,” he remarked.

The notice mentions replantation of trees which is highly questionable as the record of such replantation is not good, he said.

As per the revised notice published on MAY 25 by the MIDC, of the total of 2829 trees, 617 trees are to be cut, and 2212 trees to be replanted.

“At a time when we need a large number of trees, we are blindly chopping whatever greenery is left,” NatConnect complained in its mail to the government.

NatConnect also tweeted to CM, Aaaditya Thackeray as well as Minister Jitendra Awhad who recently took up cudgels to save trees on Palm Beach Road.

