e-Paper Get App

Cleanliness drive in Poondi Dam in Uran

On the occasion, in the area of Poondi dam, plastic, liquor bottles and other leftovers were cleaned from the dam area

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:51 AM IST
article-image

A cleanliness drive was conducted at Poondi Dam in Uran taluka on Sunday morning by Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Social Organization. The purpose of the drive was to protect the environment and raise public awareness about hygiene.

On the occasion, in the area of Poondi dam, plastic, liquor bottles and other leftovers were cleaned from the dam area. These were thrown by visitors.

“A large number of plastic water bottles were also found here. Garbage bottles, broken glass bottles, and plastic bottles, among others, were collected and disposed of,” said Sudesh Patil, president of the social organization. He added that more than 200 bottles of liquor bottles were collected and disposed of.

Various social activities are carried out throughout the year through Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Social Organization. The organization works by going to the bottom of society. The organization carries out various activities without any vested interest.

Read Also
Seven dead as ambulance collides with truck in UP
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiCleanliness drive in Poondi Dam in Uran

RECENT STORIES

At French Open, Iga Swiatek loses set, extends match win streak

At French Open, Iga Swiatek loses set, extends match win streak

Rajya Sabha polls: MP Subhash Chandra files nomination from Rajasthan

Rajya Sabha polls: MP Subhash Chandra files nomination from Rajasthan

Jammu and Kashmir: Female teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Jammu and Kashmir: Female teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

J&K National Panthers Party Chief Bhim Singh passes away

J&K National Panthers Party Chief Bhim Singh passes away

Navi Mumbai: Demand to increase services from Mansarover station to Kalamboli

Navi Mumbai: Demand to increase services from Mansarover station to Kalamboli