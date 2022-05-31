Cleanliness drive in Poondi Dam in Uran

A cleanliness drive was conducted at Poondi Dam in Uran taluka on Sunday morning by Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Social Organization. The purpose of the drive was to protect the environment and raise public awareness about hygiene.

On the occasion, in the area of Poondi dam, plastic, liquor bottles and other leftovers were cleaned from the dam area. These were thrown by visitors.

“A large number of plastic water bottles were also found here. Garbage bottles, broken glass bottles, and plastic bottles, among others, were collected and disposed of,” said Sudesh Patil, president of the social organization. He added that more than 200 bottles of liquor bottles were collected and disposed of.

Various social activities are carried out throughout the year through Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Social Organization. The organization works by going to the bottom of society. The organization carries out various activities without any vested interest.

