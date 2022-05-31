e-Paper Get App

Seven dead as ambulance collides with truck in UP

A probe is on in the matter, and the victims are yet to be identified, the police said

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Representative image | ANI

Bareilly: Seven people died on Tuesday when an ambulance coming from Delhi collided with a truck here, police said.

The incident took place in the Fatehganj Paschim area when the driver of the ambulance lost control of the vehicle, which rammed a divider and came onto the other side of the road before hitting the truck, the Bareilly Police said on Twitter.

Seven people died on the spot.

It is suspected that the ambulance driver may have dozed off which led to the crash.

A probe is on in the matter, and the victims are yet to be identified, the police said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the loss of lives.

SC to Bombay HC: Hear plea of Anil Deshmukh seeking bail in money laundering case

Who is Kartikeya Sharma? Media baron set to file Rajya Sabha nomination from Haryana

Jammu and Kashmir: Female Kashmiri Pandit teacher shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

Taiwan Air Force scrambles after 30 Chinese jets enter Air Defence Identificiation Zone

At French Open, Iga Swiatek loses set, extends match win streak

