'Green Miles, Clean Minds': Cyclist Subodh Gangurde Meets MP Shrikant Shinde Ahead Of 100,000-km National Mission |

Kalyan: In an inspiring initiative that combines environmental conservation with social awareness, young cyclist Subodh Gangurde met Kalyan MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde ahead of his ambitious nationwide cycling expedition aimed at promoting environmental protection and a drug-free society.

Gangurde is preparing to embark on a remarkable 100,000-kilometre cycling journey across India, a mission that seeks to create awareness about two pressing social concerns environmental sustainability and substance abuse among youth. As part of the campaign, he has set an ambitious target of planting 100,000 saplings and personally interacting with 100,000 citizens across the country to encourage positive social change.

During the meeting, MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde lauded Gangurde's commitment to public welfare and described the initiative as a powerful example of youth-driven social responsibility. He noted that campaigns focusing on environmental protection and de-addiction are the need of the hour and have the potential to inspire a larger movement among young Indians.

Recognising the significance of the mission and the challenges associated with such a long-distance journey, Dr. Shinde extended his support by presenting Gangurde with a specially designed bicycle to aid him during the expedition. He also conveyed his best wishes for the success of the campaign and expressed confidence that the initiative would leave a lasting impact on communities across the country.

Speaking about his mission, Gangurde reiterated his resolve to spread awareness about protecting nature and adopting a healthy, addiction-free lifestyle. Through direct engagement with citizens, especially young people, he hopes to encourage meaningful action at the grassroots level.

The campaign is being viewed as a unique blend of environmental activism and social reform. With its ambitious goals and nationwide reach, Gangurde's journey is expected to draw attention to the importance of sustainable living and collective responsibility, while motivating thousands of young Indians to contribute towards building a greener and healthier nation.

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