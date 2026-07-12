Green Footprints: 'Vrikshavari' Initiative Enters 4th Phase On Alandi-Pandharpur Pilgrimage Route | X

Mumbai: A group of Warkaris undertaking the annual pilgrimage to Pandharpur have continued the four-year-old tradition of 'Vrikshavari', a green initiative dedicated to planting trees along the historic Alandi–Pandharpur Wari route.

While the annual Palkhi procession carrying the padukas (sacred footwear) of Sant Dnyaneshwar traditionally takes place from 7 July to 24 July, this year's plantation drive commenced on Sunday morning as the Vrikshavari group set out from Saswad.

The initiative seeks to harness the spiritual significance of the centuries-old pilgrimage to promote environmental conservation. Over the next 12 days, volunteers and organisers will plant and nurture saplings along the route, with the aim of creating a sustainable green corridor for future generations.

This year, the group plans to plant around 500 saplings. Rasika Waghamale, a member of the Vrikshavari team, said the organisers had decided to switch from seedballs to saplings after finding it difficult to monitor the effectiveness of the earlier method.

Seedballs are small spheres made from organic material that enclose plant seeds and are used as an afforestation tool. During the monsoon, the seeds germinate using the nutrients contained within the balls.

"Tracking the locations where the seedballs were dispersed and assessing their survival proved difficult. This year, we are planting saplings only at sites where a reliable water source is available. Residents of villages where the Warkaris halt overnight have also joined the campaign and will help care for the plants," Waghamale said.

On the opening day, volunteers covered the stretch between Saswad and Jejuri, planting 100 saplings. However, the prolonged dry spell has raised concerns over their survival.

"We planted only 100 saplings on Sunday because of the lack of rainfall. We will decide whether to increase the pace of plantation depending on the monsoon in the coming days," Waghamale added.

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