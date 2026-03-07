'Greater Transparency & Effectiveness': Sunetra Pawar Inaugurates 'Mahila Sanman Portal' & Cyber Cell At Mumbai Event Ahead Of International Women’s Day 2026 |

Mumbai: Ahead of International Women's Day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar on Saturday inaugurated the 'Mahila Sanman Portal' and a cyber wellness cell at an event organised by Maharashtra State Women’s Commission in Mumbai's Prabhadevi. At the event, the Deputy CM was also accompanied by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

She stated that the Cyber Cell portal will allow women to register complaints online from their homes, adding that the system will be linked with police stations across the state. "Since this system is linked to all police stations in the state, immediate action on women’s complaints will become possible," she said.

In her official social media handle on X, she added, "The State Women’s Commission will provide legal guidance, technical assistance, and counselling to women. This initiative will undoubtedly serve as a support for many. Notably, Maharashtra is the first state to implement such an initiative, which is a matter of great pride."

The Deputy CM further stated that the initiative reflects the vision of late Ajit Pawar, who dreamt of women's safety, education and equal opportunities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

While speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM said, "Tomorrow is International Women's Day. Your life, mine, and every woman's life is the same: fighting and struggling for their families and society. The Cyber Cell portal was unveiled today. This will bring women to file complaints from their homes through this portal. This portal will be linked with all police stations. Ajit Dada dreamed that every woman should be safe, educated, and have equal opportunities."

Women Staff At Metro Line 3’s Marol Naka & CSMT Stations

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the two key stations of the Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) — Marol Naka and CSMT Metro Stations will be operated by all women staff as a symbol of women empowerment. According to MMRC, a total of 85 women personnel will manage various operational roles, including station control, ticketing, passenger assistance, security, maintenance support and housekeeping across different shifts.

Meanwhile, International Women's Day is celebrated worldwide every year on March 8 to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/