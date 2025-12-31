Grassroots Activists Make Their Presence Felt In BMC Elections 2026, Offering Voters Diverse Representation

Animal activist Sneha Visaria submitted nomination from ward 225 (Colaba) |

Mumbai: The number of civic activists entering the electoral fray is seeing a rise in Mumbai, bringing along their grassroots connect with local issues, and giving voters a diversifying representation. In the 2026 BMC elections, several activists have submitted their nominations, some from a party’s ticket while others as independents.

Notable Activists in the Fray

Some of the civic activists who have submitted their nominations include Dr Laura D’souza from ward 225 (Colaba) who is the president of Cuffe Parade Residents Association and an active local voice; Sneha Visaria, an animal activist and founder of Just Smile Charitable Trust; Gladys Shriyan, a member of Lokhandwala Joggers’ Park Association and others.

D’souza, a medical doctor by profession, was at the forefront of the legal battle objecting to the Radio Jetty project at Apollo Bunder. D’souza was supposed to submit a nomination on Congress’s ticket; however, due to a delay in the AB form and alleged chaos in the Returning Officer’s office, she ended up submitting a nomination as an Independent candidate.

Visaria Highlights Hyperlocal Issues in Electoral Participation

Visaria has also submitted a nomination from the same ward, as an Independent candidate, with the support of Jan Kalyan Party, formed by Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay. Visaria, an advocate by profession, is the petitioner in the PIL filed in the Bombay High Court against BMC’s action to close all pigeon feeding spots (kabutarkhanas) in Mumbai.

Visaria said, “Activists are aware of hyperlocal issues. When non-political representatives enter the electoral fray, it is real democracy. In the Colaba area, in the last 40 years, the basic issue of low-pressure water supply has not been solved. Instead of high-fi beautification, basic necessity issues should be addressed.”

Shriyan Focuses on Park and Community Development

Meanwhile, Shriyan is contesting from ward 60 (Andheri West) on the Congress ticket. Shriyan has been locally active with several citizen issues, including installing benches, toilets at Jogger’s Park, and the removal of unauthorised structures. The members of the Jogger’s Park have extended full support to Shriyan.

Founder of Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, Dhaval Shah said, “Members of the common public need to enter electoral politics. They are more connected to grassroots-level problems as they experience them firsthand. However, it is important to work dedicatedly once elected.”

