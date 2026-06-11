Grammy-Winning Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia Receives Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2024-25

Pandit Rakesh Chaurasia |

Mumbai: Renowned flautist and Grammy Award-winner Rakesh Chaurasia (55) has been conferred with the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (2024-25), one of India's highest national honours in the field of performing arts.

The award recognizes Mumbai-based Chaurasia's outstanding contribution to Indian classical music and his remarkable efforts in taking the rich tradition of Indian flute music to audiences across the globe. Widely acclaimed for his virtuosity, innovation and dedication to the art form, Rakesh Chaurasia has carved a unique place for himself in the world of music.

A nephew and disciple of the legendary flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Rakesh Chaurasia has earned international acclaim through his performances, collaborations and recordings. His Grammy Award-winning achievements have further elevated India's stature on the global music stage and brought greater recognition to Indian classical music. He won two Grammy Awards in 2024 for his collaborative album ``As We Speak."

Reacting to the award Rakesh Chaurasia said:

"I am very lucky and fortunate to receive the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. I thank all the members of the jury for considering me for this distinguished honour. I am specially delighted as this is the first government award of my career."Jai Hind."

The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award is presented by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India's National Academy for music, dance and drama, to artistes who have made exceptional contributions to the country's cultural heritage.

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