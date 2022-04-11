Graduation ceremony of BCT Law College held in Panvel

The annual graduation ceremony of Bhagubai Changu Thakur (BCT) Law College of Janardan Bhagat Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha was held on Saturday at the college premises at Khanda Colony in Panvel. The function was presided over by Sanjeev Kadam, a senior lawyer and President of the Advocates Association of Western India, and Ramsheth Thakur, a former MP.

On the occasion, students were honored with degrees.

While guiding students, Kadam, the senior lawyer said that it is necessary that no matter what area you go to, as a lawyer you should know when to speak, when to stand and when to sit quietly.

Ramseth Thakur said that their goal should not be just to make money. “Money does not make a person great, but your behaviour towards society makes you great,” said Thakur. He added that Bhagubai Changu Thakur Law College is a big name in the Raigad district and you should be proud of what you have learned here.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:26 AM IST