Govt’s Draft Housing Policy To Benefit Builders: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday alleged that the state government intends to promote cluster development in gaothans and koliwadas under the new draft housing policy to benefit builders.

Addressing a press conference, he said the first decision that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will take after coming to power is to scrap this policy, which is “designed by builders” and not by government officials. He said the government has extended the deadline of seeking suggestions for and objections to the draft housing policy from October 3 to 31.

“Suggestions have been sought under the new draft policy for cluster development of gaothans. This means the residents of koliwadas that are spread over acres will be stuffed into houses measuring in square feet,” Thackeray said.

This will have an impact on the koliwadas in Colaba, Worli, Bandra, Sion, Dharavi, Juhu, Versova and Madh, and will also hit the livelihood of fishermen, he alleged.

“The draft housing policy has been formulated to benefit builders. While the government says it plans to do cluster development, prime land near sea will be given to builders,” Thackeray said.

“In recent months, we have been fighting for Mumbai and Maharashtra because the governance here is against the people. All plots and municipal lands are being put up for sale. The injustices faced by the Koli community have come to our attention. The government is focusing on their land, planning cluster developments that would confine Koli families to a single area while giving land away to builders for free.”

Thackeray reiterated that the Koli community should receive homes where they currently reside, as their livelihoods and traditions are tied to those areas. He firmly stated that upon returning to power, they would ensure self-development for all Koli families, allowing them to stay in their current locations.