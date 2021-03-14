Govt approves 67 more private hospitals in Maharashtra for COVID-19 vaccination: Here's the full list of hospitals

In order to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Maharashtra, the Central government, on Saturday, approved 67 more private hospitals with more than 100 beds to inoculate senior citizens above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. This comes amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra.

"After considering the private health facilities previously approved by MoHFW, the hospitals empanelled under AB-PMJAY, CGHS schemes and the fulfilment of four critical criteria before designating a private health facility as CVC, it is for information that out of 225 health facilities, a total of 67 private health facilities having 100 or more beds and not empanelled under AB-PMJAY or CGHS can be considered to be designated as CVC after due assessment by the State," an official statement from Union Health Ministry read.

With 1,18,525 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in the country. Lockdown has been imposed in several parts of the state amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Maharashtra, on Saturday, recorded 15,602 fresh COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the death toll to 52,811.