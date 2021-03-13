COVID-19 vaccination update: Over 20 lakh vax jabs administered in 24 hrs, highest single-day so far

New Delhi: India on Friday administered a record 20.53 lakh COVID-19 vaccine jabs, the highest number of vaccinations in a single day so far, said the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

As many as 20,53,537 vaccine doses were administered on Friday, the 56th day of the vaccination drive through 30,561 sessions.

A total of 16,39,663 beneficiaries that included Health Care Workers (HCW) and Front Line Workers (FLW) were vaccinated the first dose and 4,13,874 HCWs and FLWs received the second dose of the vaccine.

So far, a cumulative total of 2,82,18,457 doses of the vaccine have been administered through 4,86,314 sessions.

Eight states constituted 74 per cent of the 20,53,537 doses administered in the last 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh has topped the list with more than 3.3 lakh doses.

Ten States account for 69 per cent of the second dose vaccinations in the country. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 9.71 per cent (4,99,242) of the total second dose vaccinations.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday recorded further hike in the COVID-19 cases to 24,882 in the past 24 hours and the highest deaths of 140 in the month of March even as the active cases shot over 2 lakhs, a month after coming down to 1.35 lakh on February 14.

The health ministry is worried over a spurt in all COVID-19-related figures even as testing was increased across the country to check 8.41 lakh persons in 24 hours, the highest for the month of March, pushing the total tests to 22.58 crore.