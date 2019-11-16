Governor's aid to farmers, insufficient: Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: After the three party delegation cancelled their visit to Maharashtra Governor, the Congress former Chief Minister, Ashok Chavan slammed the aid announced by Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Koshiyari declared help for the farmers who have been affected due to the unseasonal rain, which Chavan has said is not enough.

"The administration must give all the help directly to the farmer and deposit the money to their accounts immediately. When our new government is formed, the Congress will give adequate help to the farmers," said Chavan.

The Government has announced relief to the disadvantaged farmers of monetary help of Rs 8000 for kharif crops for those with up to two hectares and Rs 18,000 per hectare for orchards. Chavan said the farmers have incurred a greater loss this year and there is a need for greater help. "The Governor must give more financial help as soon as possible," he said.