Governor Koshiyari Vs CM Uddhav Thackeray: Final year UG/PG students still in the dark

On 30th May, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced, "Final year exams will not be conducted due to the coronavirus situation and students will be given average marks of the aggregate scores of previous semesters. Students who are not satisfied with their marks will be given an option of appearing for exams later whenever possible depending on the situation."

This decision is bound to go down well with the student community of Maharashtra, since it clears the air of confusion they find themselves in. Moreover, putting students under the pressure of exams, in times when life hasn't been fair to anyone in the last few months is uncalled for. Ideally, this decision should have been welcomed by all parties and leaders. But we live in a polarised atmosphere where the dominant party’s appetite and skill to topple existing governments is well acknowledged.

On Tuesday, Senior BJP leader and MLA, Ashish Shelar, met the governor and requested him to conduct the exams for the final year students, without which they will be labeled as ‘Corona Graduates’. After the meeting, the Governor, BS Koshiyari wrote a letter to the CM describing his announcement as ‘unprecedented’ and made ‘without any profound thinking on the legal repercussions’. He also said this decision of cancelling exams will jeopardize the future of the students.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state with over 74,000 COVID-19 cases. Moreover, Mumbai and Pune, two cities that are the educational hub of the state are severely affected. There is a fear amongst the student community to return to their colleges in the near future. Though the government's decision to scrap examination is populist in nature, it also needs to be seen in light of the anxiety everyone is going through in society. The final year students are graduating at a challenging time when unemployment is at its peak. The scraping of exams will enable them to explore career options and opportunities that lie ahead.