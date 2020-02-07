Government to focus on cluster redevelopment

Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has said the government's focus will be on cluster redevelopment. Explaining the decision, he said many a time it has been observed that an old building located on the main road is easily redeveloped but when tenants of other buildings in the interior come forward for redevelopment, the process is stuck, unless it is undertaken at the same time as the first one. Therefore, the focus will now be on redeveloping the entire layout.

The move will also help in providing amenities like open space, gardens and other facilities, said Awhad. He also spoke of a plan to develop Pratiksha Nagar as a township. Since the area has connectivities to various modes of transport -- the monorail, Railways and BEST, it will prove an ideal location for homebuyers in the future.

Meanwhile, the minister has also warned that builders who fail to return transit houses to MHADA and the SRA within a month of obtaining an occupancy certificate (OC) of the new building will face criminal action.

In addition, developers will be given concessions in premium amount payments for additional built-up areas of MHADA redevelopment projects, he said.