Government Railway Police arrests 29-year-old mobile snatcher in Kalyan

A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway police of Kalyan for snatching the mobile phone of a woman on a local train. The police with the help of CCTV footage identified the accused and arrested the man.

The woman was identified as Sonali Durafe, a resident of Thanekar Pada in Kalyan. Sonali works with a private firm in Titwala. "On Wednesday at 10 am, she boarded a local train from Kalyan railway station platform number 4 to reach Titwala. She took a seat in the compartment and was checking the messages on her phone. As soon as the train started, some unknown person snatched her mobile phone and fled away from the spot," said a police officer from GRP, Kalyan.

The police said Durafe was scared to alight from the running train and chase the thief. She instead got down at Shahad railway station and returned to Kalyan and filed a complaint with the GRP.

Shardul Valmik, senior police inspector, GRP, Kalyan confirmed about a case being registered. "A team of detection officers started the investigation by scrutinizing the CCTV of railway platforms and other areas. The accused was found at the CCTV footage of Kalyan railway station," Valmik said.

The police found the accused wearing a shirt and jeans and was identified as Shakil Shaikh, a resident of Shahad. "A team reached Shahad to trace Shaikh. With the help of a local informant, he was arrested within four hours of the theft. He has a criminal background and is a habitual offender," said a police officer.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:25 PM IST