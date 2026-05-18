'Government Positive On Resolving Fishermen’s Issues Over Nhava-Sheva–Sewri Sea Link Project,' Says Minister Nitesh Rane

Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane reviews concerns raised by fishermen affected by the Nhava-Sheva–Sewri Sea Link project in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai, May 18: Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane on Monday said the state government is taking seriously the concerns of fishermen affected by the Nhava-Sheva–Sewri Sea Link project and is committed to finding a fair solution while protecting their interests.

Rane said the issues faced by affected fishing communities would be discussed with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a special matter to ensure appropriate relief and long-term solutions.

Meeting reviews fishermen’s grievances

The minister was speaking at a high-level meeting held at Mantralaya to review grievances related to the Nhava-Sheva–Sewri Sea Link project and its impact on traditional fishing activities in the region.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on various issues arising from the sea link project, including the impact on fishing operations, compensation, rehabilitation measures and future livelihood concerns of fishermen dependent on coastal waters in the project area.

Fishermen raise livelihood concerns

According to officials, fishermen’s representatives raised concerns regarding loss of fishing zones, disruption of navigation routes and the economic impact on local fishing communities due to infrastructure activities associated with the project.

The minister assured them that the government is sensitive to their concerns and will take a balanced approach while considering development and the livelihood needs of traditional fishermen.

Departments asked to submit reports

Rane said the concerned departments have been instructed to submit detailed reports on the issues raised during the meeting. Further action and policy decisions will be taken after reviewing these reports.

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The minister reiterated that the state government remains committed to safeguarding the interests of fishermen and ensuring that development projects do not adversely affect coastal communities dependent on marine fishing for their livelihood.

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