Government committed to carry on Shivaji's legacy, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday expressed his government's resolve to carry forward the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Thackeray visited the Shivneri Fort in Junnar tehsil of Pune district in the morning to pay tributes to Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, and announced Rs 23 crore assistance for the development of the fort.

He also said that cases filed against protesters during the Maratha quota agitation in 2018 will be withdrawn.

"The poor and needy feel this is their government. That is the reason people have come for this 'Shiv Jayanti' function in large numbers. Our government is committed to carry forward the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Thackeray said after attending some programmes, including a 'cradle ceremony', and reviewing the fort's development works.

He said Rs 23 crore have been sanctioned for the development of the Shivneri Fort.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and others also attended the birth anniversary function of Shivaji Maharaj.

Thackeray said, "Both myself and Ajit dada (Pawar) have come together for doing some good constructive work, and I vow that I will not rest till I achieve the goal."

On the occasion, the chief minister told Pawar that they "should have come together long ago".

Thackeray further said that all steps will be taken to preserve Chhatrapati Shivaji's forts and memorial. "We will ensure that works are not hampered for lack of funds," he said.

Earlier, state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat and senior party leader Ashok Chavan, both ministers in the Thackeray Cabinet, also paid their respects to Shivaji Maharaj in their Twitter posts.

NCP president Sharad Pawar also paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and tweeted that his bravery and administrative excellence is incomparable.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. "Salutations to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary," he tweeted.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid tribute to Maratha emperor. Interacting with reporters on the occasion, the Governor said," I want to request to all the people of the country, that we all should draw inspiration from the lives of such great human beings." Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi also paid to tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

BMC must be held responsible for cleanliness of Shivaji's statue

The unclean statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj prompted anger from the locals here when Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari along with mayor Kishori Pednekar visited Shivaji Park to pay tribute to the Maratha emperor's statue on his birth anniversary. Shivsena stalwart Manohar Joshi said that BMC is responsible for the cleanliness of the statue. Angry locals who were present here were miffed with the entire situation. The statue was dirty, polishing was fading off, moreover, the bird droppings on the statue were also not cleaned.

Annual grand rally organised in Pune

Pune: An annual grand rally was on Wednesday organised on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti. This year's Shivaji Jayanti marks the 390th birth anniversary of great Maratha warrior. Various groups participated in the rally and their performance depicts the culture of Maharashtra and warriors who fought for the Maratha empire alongside Shivaji Maharaj.

This year it is the eighth anniversary of the procession being carried in Pune every year. 85 Chariots depicting the history of the Maratha empire are participating in it.

Speaking to ANI, Amit Gaikwad, the organiser of the rally said, "Every year on this day, we organise this rally. Through this rally, we are trying to spread our history of the Maratha Empire to the world. The decedents of warriors who fought alongside Shivaji Mahraj participate in it." "The efforts, valour of those warriors are still unknown, we are trying to showcase their courage and valour through this rally," he said.

Three films on the life of Shivaji to be released next year

The National Award winning director Nagraj Manjule, whose marathi movie Sairat created a record, will gift his fans and the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj three films on the Maratha king. The director made the announcement with film star Riteish Deshmukh on Wednesday, when the state was celebrating the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj.

The director's hindi movie "Jhoond" with Amitabh Bacchan as lead is expected to be released this year.

Both Nagraj and Riteish made the announcement of their trilogy on the life of Shivaji Maharaj on Twitter. They also released a teaser of this trilogy. Nagraj will direct these movies and Riteish may play the role of Shivaji Maharaj, though there is no official announcement in this regard.

"I am delighted to announce that along with film star Riteish Deshmukh, music directors Ajay-Atul, I am coming out with three films-- Shivaji, Raja Shivaji and Chhatrapati Shivaji on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in 2021," Nagraj posted on Twitter.

The twitter accounts of Nagraj and Riteish were flooded with fans and followers of Shivaji Maharaj welcoming this announcement.