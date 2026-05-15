Govandi Residents Demand Expansion Of Shivaji Nagar Post Office Serving Over 5 Lakh People With Just 20 Staff |

Mumbai: Residents of Govandi have renewed demands for the urgent expansion and modernisation of the Shivaji Nagar Sub Post Office, citing severe overcrowding, staff shortages and growing pressure on the decades-old facility, while the Department of Posts has confirmed that deployment of additional personnel is under consideration.

Post office built for smaller population, now overwhelmed

In a representation submitted to senior postal authorities, the Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum stated that the post office, established during the 1970s and 1980s, was originally designed to cater to a far smaller population. However, rapid urban growth in localities such as Baiganwadi, Kamla Raman Nagar, Rafi Nagar and adjoining areas has significantly increased the burden on the single post office.

Advocate Faiyaz Alam Shaikh, representing the forum, said the Shivaji Nagar Sub Post Office was currently serving more than five lakh residents despite functioning with only around 20 staff members, including office personnel and postmen. According to the forum, the shortage of manpower has resulted in long queues, delays in services and considerable inconvenience for residents, particularly senior citizens, pensioners and daily wage earners.

Citizens demand expansion or additional post office

The residents’ body also pointed out that the existing ground-floor structure offers little scope for expansion and lacks adequate modern infrastructure. It demanded immediate measures including increased staffing, improved internet connectivity, modernisation of facilities and structural expansion of the premises. As an alternative, the forum proposed setting up an additional post office in Kamla Raman Nagar or Baiganwadi to reduce pressure on the existing facility.

In response, the Office of the Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Mumbai North East Division, informed the forum in an official communication dated 12 May 2026 that the issue of excessive workload and staff shortage at the Shivaji Nagar Post Office was under examination.

Nearby post offices already assisting residents

Postal authorities stated that nearby facilities, including D M Colony, Trombay, T F Deonar, Govandi and Chembur Head post offices, were already assisting residents in surrounding areas. Officials also clarified that there were presently no network-related problems and that computer hardware had already been modernised under infrastructure improvement works carried out during 2024–25.

The department further stated that the post office operates from a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-owned rented premises and that the issue of structural expansion had been referred to the civic body for consideration.

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