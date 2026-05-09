Govandi Police Arrest 45-Year-Old Peon For Allegedly Touching 6-Yr-Old Boy Inappropriately In Private School | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Govandi police arrested a 45-year-old peon for allegedly inappropriately touching a minor (a 6-year-old boy). A case has been registered against the accused under the POCSO Act, and he was immediately arrested. The incident occurred in a private school, the police confirmed. A thorough investigation of the accused is underway.

According to sources, the accused had been doing this to the student for the past year; however, the police have not confirmed this and have not provided more details.

The student told his parents about the incident, and the parents filed a complaint at the Govandi police station. Taking serious note of the incident, the Govandi police registered a case against the peon. The accused misbehaved with the student in an empty room while the student was at school. The Govandi police are investigating the matter further.

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