Got a high COVID-19 bill? Maha govt just said it will bear additional burden amid lockdown

After receiving inflated electricity bills, consumers may finally get some relief as Maharashtra government is planning to bear the bulk of the additional burden in power bills during COVID-19 lockdown, reported Indian Express.
According to the report by Indian Express, a proposal for the same will be discussed in the Cabinet and all eligible households will be liable to pay only for the units consumed in the corresponding month in 2019. Sources told the leading daily that the state government plans to absorb 50 percent of the extra burden for cases where the surplus billed units range between 101 units and 300 units. While it will absorb 25 percent where billed units range between 301 units and 500 units. The move is likely to cost the state exchequer Rs 1,071 crore. The proposed move will cover consumers with both state and private discoms.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday held discussions with a group of eminent persons on ways of boosting the state's growth rate and reviving its economy which has been badly hit by COVID-19.
These eminent persons, including veteran banker Deepak Parekh and former bureaucrat Vijay Kelkar, are members of the Pune International Centre. Thackeray held the discussions with the Centres president Raghunath Mashelkar, vice-president Kelkar, Parekh, Shami Mehta and other members via video-conferencing. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio, also took part in the parleys.
According to an official statement, the chief minister stressed on initiating a dialogue with locals before any development work is undertaken and also underscored the need for transparency in carrying it out. Without naming anyone, Thackeray said this did not happen earlier, but now on people will be taken into confidence and dialogue with them will be increased.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)