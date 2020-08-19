Got a high COVID-19 bill? Maha govt just said it will bear additional burden amid lockdown

After receiving inflated electricity bills, consumers may finally get some relief as Maharashtra government is planning to bear the bulk of the additional burden in power bills during COVID-19 lockdown, reported Indian Express.

According to the report by Indian Express, a proposal for the same will be discussed in the Cabinet and all eligible households will be liable to pay only for the units consumed in the corresponding month in 2019. Sources told the leading daily that the state government plans to absorb 50 percent of the extra burden for cases where the surplus billed units range between 101 units and 300 units. While it will absorb 25 percent where billed units range between 301 units and 500 units. The move is likely to cost the state exchequer Rs 1,071 crore. The proposed move will cover consumers with both state and private discoms.