Got a crazy high electricity bill amid lockdown? Login to MSEDCL's new website to verify your bill

Mumbai Press Club's Treasurer Varun Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday and complained about a hefty electricity bill he has received for the month of June even after paying regularly for the months of March, April and May. "Can @MSEDCL‘s @CMDMSEDCL clarify in what basis have they sent this bill? While we have regularly paid the bill of March-April-May. This is arbitrary @NitinRaut_INC No readings being taken? Our bills for all this year never crossed 2.5k and now we get this?" he tweeted.
"My building is sealed for last many days being in containment zone no one has come for any reading. This is nothing but fooling common citizens and making merry on citizens money," he added.
He wasn't the only one to complain about the electricity bills. Many consumers took to Twitter and wrote to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).
"Electricity bill of #MSEB #MSEDCL has been inflated for the month of May 2020. My avg Unit consumption is 172-200 units i.e. upto Rs. 1500-2000 approx. Already paid 1410+1410=2820(on Avg unit basis) for the month March & April. Though MSEB raised bill of Rs.5960," a Twitter user said.
"@MSEDCL request you to pl check your bill calculation system the last bill we have paid on 1 April since then no bill has been generated suddenly when out of curiosity I check the amount it shows 28,140 hope you know this is monthly salary of many people," another Twitter user wrote.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has launched a new website to verify your electricty bill. "If U have received high consumption bill Or High amount Bill please visit below Link.....& Check your all Bill details. First avg bills & now reading bills all such bills are correct. You can verify ur bill on below link https://billcal.mahadiscom.in/consumerbill/," tweeted msedcl_ambernath west.
You can login to the above link with your consumer number and verify your bill.
