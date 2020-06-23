Got a crazy high electricity bill amid lockdown? Login to MSEDCL's new website to verify your bill

Mumbai Press Club's Treasurer Varun Singh took to Twitter on Tuesday and complained about a hefty electricity bill he has received for the month of June even after paying regularly for the months of March, April and May. "Can @MSEDCL‘s @CMDMSEDCL clarify in what basis have they sent this bill? While we have regularly paid the bill of March-April-May. This is arbitrary @NitinRaut_INC No readings being taken? Our bills for all this year never crossed 2.5k and now we get this?" he tweeted.

"My building is sealed for last many days being in containment zone no one has come for any reading. This is nothing but fooling common citizens and making merry on citizens money," he added.