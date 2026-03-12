Goregaon–Mulund Link Road Project: BMC To Pay ₹20 Crore To Forest Department As Twin Tunnel Passes Through Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Goregaon-Mulund Link Road | X

Mumbai, March 12: As part of the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, tunnelling work is underway through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). Since the twin tunnel passes through the national park, which falls under the Forest Department’s jurisdiction, the BMC will pay Rs 20 crore—equivalent to 1% of the total project cost—to the department.

This payment ensures compliance with Forest Department conditions and fulfils the environmental and regulatory requirements for carrying out infrastructure work within a protected forest area.

Twin tunnels planned under Sanjay Gandhi National Park

The 12.20-km GMLR project will improve connectivity between Mumbai’s western and eastern suburbs. As part of the project, twin underground tunnels will be constructed from Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon to Khindipada in Mulund.

Each tunnel will be 4.70 km long, with a 14.2-metre diameter (reducing to 13 metres beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park) and run entirely underground beneath the park’s hills. The tunnels will feature three lanes each, along with modern ventilation, advanced fire-safety systems, stormwater drainage, and utility ducts.

Project timeline and environmental safeguards

The contractor for the GMLR project has been appointed, and construction began in November 2023, with completion expected by October 2028.

The National Wildlife Board, in its February 25, 2019 meeting, approved the tunnel proposal with conditions to prevent human–wildlife conflict and ensure wildlife conservation within the protected area.

Following this, under the guidance of the Chief Conservator of Forests and the Director of SGNP, plans for human–wildlife conflict mitigation and wildlife conservation are being implemented for both the park and Tungareshwar Sanctuary.

Rs 20 crore to support wildlife conservation

To support these measures, 1% of the project cost—Rs 20 crore—is being paid to the Forest Department. Officials stated that this ensures the GMLR project can progress while simultaneously advancing wildlife conservation.

