Goregaon Toxic Fume Deaths: Police Say Chemical Fumes From Nearby Electroplating Unit May Have Caused Incident |

Mumbai: Following the death of two youths after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes inside a public toilet in Goregaon, Senior Police Inspector of Vanrai Police Station Abdul Shaikh on Sunday said a small electroplating unit located near the toilet was carrying out an electroplating process, which may have led to chemical fumes spreading into the public washroom.

Police suspect nearby electroplating unit

According to Shaikh, the two youths, who had gone to use the public toilet may have allegedly inhaled the chemical fumes inside the toilet, resulting in their deaths.

Speaking to reporters, Shaikh said, “Our investigation is still underway, teams from BMC, Pollution Control, Fire Brigade and others are here, helping us.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Senior Police Inspector, Vanrai Police Station, Abdul Shaikh, says, "Some youths from the Shivshankar Ganesh Mandal had gone to the western side to have a meal. After eating, they were sitting there. Two of them, Prabhakar Dhaniwar and Bhavin Desai, went to… pic.twitter.com/oJ64FR5pqh — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2026

He further said that the owner of the unit was not present at the moment and that a search had been initiated to locate him. Shaikh asserted that whoever is found responsible for the deaths of the boys will be held accountable and stringent action will be taken against them.

Two youths die in incident

According to information received, in a suspected chemical leak incident reported on Sunday morning at 10:25 am, two men died after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes inside a public toilet near the Ram Mandir railway station area in Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Following the incident, both men were rushed to Trauma Care Hospital for treatment and were declared dead by doctors at around 3:49 am. The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Prabhakar Dhanivar and 18-year-old Bhavin Desai.

#WATCH |Mumbai: 2 Lose Lives After 'Inhaling Toxic Fumes' Inside Public Toilet In Ram Mandir East; Probe Underway



Reported by @vssalman007 #MumbaiNews #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/gUCHbS3eIT — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 27, 2026

Investigation underway

The incident was reported at around 8:30 am on September 27, after a local citizen alerted authorities about the hazardous incident near the Parsi Panchayat Gate, close to Mrunaltai Bridge.

Officials have launched an investigation and are conducting further checks at the site. Details regarding the suspected chemical leak, including the substance involved, how long it may have been present inside the public toilet and the circumstances surrounding the deaths, are awaited.