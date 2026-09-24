Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project: First TBM ‘Tulsi’ Tunnels 64 Metres, Second Machine ‘Vihar’ Nears Launch

The BMC’s Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project advances beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park as tunnelling work gathers pace | File Photo

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: The BMC's ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project has entered a crucial tunnelling phase, with the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM), ‘Tulsi’, already 64 metres into the excavation beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP).

The 5.3-km twin-tunnel project, connecting Goregaon (East) with Mulund (West), is set for another major push as the second TBM, ‘Vihar’, reaches 92 per cent completion in assembly.

First Tunnel Takes Shape

Under Phase 3 of the GMLR, twin underground tunnels are being constructed between Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari and Khindipada in Mulund. Each tunnel will extend 4.70 km, with a diameter of 14.20 metres along the parallel stretches and 13 metres within the SNGP area.

Installation of the tunnels’ ring-shaped concrete segments is now underway. So far, the ‘Tulsi’ TBM has excavated 64 metres and installed 27 permanent rings, along with two temporary rings to provide support during construction.

‘Tulsi’ TBM is a single-shield Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) hard-rock machine, equipped with a 14.49-metre-diameter cutter and measuring 83 metres in overall length. It comprises a 22-metre shield and a 61-metre, three-level backup gantry.

“Designed for challenging tunnelling conditions, the TBM features a fully automated muck-handling system with a 340-metre conveyor, cross conveyor and stacker conveyor. The integrated setup enables efficient spoil removal, higher productivity and safer operations across difficult geological conditions,” said a senior civic official.

Second TBM Nears Completion

As ‘Tulsi’ continues to drive the first tunnel forward, assembly of the second TBM, ‘Vihar’, at the project site is now 92 per cent complete. Once fully installed, the machine will undergo a Site Acceptance Test (SAT) from October 13, to verify its performance, safety and integrated operation under actual site conditions. Subject to successful completion of all technical tests as per the prescribed criteria, ‘Vihar’ is scheduled to begin excavation of the second tunnel from October 22, official added.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar said, “A project dashboard will be created tracking progress, excavation, daily tunnelling, safety and timelines for transparent, real-time monitoring. With 64 metres already excavated, agencies have been told to maintain pace, deploy additional manpower and technical resources where needed, and strictly enforce safety protocols. The ambitious project is targeted for completion by February 2029.”

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GMLR To Cut Travel Time

Once operational, the 12.20-km GMLR is expected to transform east-west connectivity, ease congestion on Mumbai’s arterial roads and provide a faster link from the western suburbs to Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Travel time is expected to drop from around 90 minutes to just 20 minutes, delivering significant savings in both time and fuel.

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