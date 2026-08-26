Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project: First TBM ‘Tulsi’ Excavates 9 Metres For Twin Tunnels Under SGNP

The first TBM, ‘Tulsi’, begins excavation for the twin three-lane tunnels of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road beneath SGNP | AI Generated Image (X - @mybmc)

Mumbai, August 26, 2026: The first tunnel boring machine (TBM) for Phase 3(B) of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) successfully excavated nine metres for the twin tunnels beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), marking a key milestone for the project, the BMC announced on Wednesday.

The project involves constructing twin three-lane tunnels over a 5.30-kilometre stretch between Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) in Goregaon East and Amar Nagar in Mulund West. The excavations are being carried out using a TBM named ‘Tulsi’, which was commissioned on August 17.

The Rs 14,000-crore GMLR will provide a direct east-west link between Goregaon and Mulund, connecting the western suburbs with the Eastern Express Highway through a 12.2-km corridor.

Tunnelling Progress And Safety

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar inspected the site on Wednesday, reviewing the tunnelling methodology, current excavation progress, related technical aspects and also assessed the safety measures.

"At present, nine meters of excavation has been completed and necessary measures will be taken immediately to maintain the pace of the work and additional manpower will be made available as required. At the same time, clear instructions are given to concerned officials to strictly implement safety rules by giving top priority to the safety of the workers as the work of tunnel excavation is highly technical and challenging," Bangar said.

Meanwhile, 70 per cent of the assembly of the second TBM’s components is completed and officials are directed to finalise the entire assembly by September 30, 2026.

Following this, the Site Acceptance Test (SAT) will begin on October 1 to verify the machinery’s efficient and safe operation, ensuring all systems perform cohesively before commencing excavation.

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Four-Phase Project

Spanning a total distance of 12.2 km, the project consists of four phases, with the first phase involving road widening, followed by a second phase comprising flyover construction in the western suburbs along with the TBM-driven tunnels.

The third phase includes a road-over-bridge at Nahur, connecting to the final phase, which is an elevated flyover with clover-leaf interchanges up to Airoli. The project is expected to be executed by the end of 2028.

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