Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Project: BMC's Phase 3 Expansion Costs Surge To ₹862 Cr | Vijay Gohil

The construction cost of three flyovers under the BMC's ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) has increased by Rs. 196 (including GST and other charges). The estimated cost for the work on flyovers under phase 3 was around Rs. 666 crores. However, the cost has now risen to 862 crores.

BMC's ambitious Goregaon Mulund Link Road

The 12.2 Km road – connecting the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund – will be crucial in decongesting other prominent pathways like the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road, and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road. The total cost of GMLR is around Rs 12,013 crore, including all taxes. The BMC will construct a 1,265-meter, six-lane flyover at Ratnagiri Hotel in Goregaon East, elevated road at Khindipada in Mulund, and a 1890-meter, six-lane flyover at Dr. Hegdewar Chowk in Mulund under phase 3 of the project.

The contract for the construction of these flyovers was awarded to M/s. S. P. Singla Construction Pvt. Ltd. in December 2021. The estimated cost of the work was around Rs. 666 crores. While it was decided to award a separate contract for the shifting of underground utilities at the estimated cost of Rs. 20 crores.

BMC has set deadline for completion of first 2 phases by Dec 2023

According to the civic official, "The road was 15 to 30 meters wide under the development plan of 1991. However, this road has been widened by 45.70 meters as per the development plan of 2034. It did not have underground utility service coordination marks. So, after excavation work by the contractor, it was evaluated that another Rs. 25 crore will be needed to be spent on diverting these underground service channels."

The BMC has also set a deadline to complete the project's first two phases by December 2023. The road is estimated to cut down the travel time between Mulund to Goregaon in 20 minutes. The entire project is expected to be ready by 2028.