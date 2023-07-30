Mumbai News: Congress Alleges BMC Favouritism In Twin Tunnel Project On Goregaon Mulund Link Road

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is indulging in favouritism with regard to contracts for the construction of twin tunnels on the Goregaon Mulund link road, Congress leader Ravi Raja, the leader of opposition in the BMC, has alleged.

BMC has undertaken the construction of the Goregaon Mulund link road to connect the eastern and western suburbs. As part of this project, twin tunnels are proposed to be constructed from Goregaon Film City to the Khindipada area of Mulund but initially no one showed interest in constructing the tunnels.

Controversial Bidding Process & Allegations of Favoritism

Later, J Kumar NCC, L&T and Afcons Infrastructure showed interest in the bidding process with J Kumar NCC winning the bigging process by quoting the lowest price of Rs6,301 crore.

“I am glad that the GMLR twin tunnel project has finally seen light. The proposal was pending for many years. Commuters traveling on that road will soon get some relief. However, I am concerned that this project has been awarded to a company that can't even build good roads,” Ravi Raja posted on Twitter.

“Companies such as L&T and Afcons Infrastructure, which have international experience and enjoy a good reputation are not considered and the contract is given to companies that are not known for quality work. It's nothing but favouritism of BMC administration towards certain companies,” he alleged.

Twin Tunnel Project Details

A stretch of the road falls in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and thus it has been decided to construct a twin tunnel. The total length of GMLR is 12.20 km, including the twin tunnels that are 4.70 km long, according to BMC.

The work on the project is set to start in October 2023 and it is expected to be completed in five years.

