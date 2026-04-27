Goregaon Man's Dangerous Birthday Reel Project: FIR For Pouring Petrol On Road, Setting It Afire To Shoot Video

The Goregaon police on April 26 registered an FIR against a 33-year-old man for allegedly pouring petrol on a public road and setting it on fire to shoot a birthday reel. |

Mumbai: The Goregaon police on April 26 registered an FIR against a 33-year-old man for allegedly pouring petrol on a public road and setting it on fire to shoot a birthday reel. The incident took place in Goregaon West in the early hours of April 25. The accused has been identified as Fahad Khalil Salahuddin Shaikh, a car dealer.

Incident location and time

According to the police, Shaikh resides at Crystal Heights, located opposite Malkam Baug in Goregaon West. At around 12:05 am on April 25, he allegedly created a birthday reel by pouring petrol on the road and setting it on fire at Somani Gram, near Ram Mandir Road, just outside the residential complex Sunteck City 4th Avenue.

Police said the act caused damage to the MMRDA road at four locations and posed a serious safety risk, as nearby parked vehicles could have caught fire.

Birthday stunt details

Shaikh was celebrating his 33rd birthday and allegedly formed the number “33” using petrol on the road before setting it ablaze with a matchstick. He recorded a 28-second video along with four photographs and uploaded them to his social media account, ‘fahadshaikh0999’.

The incident sparked concern among residents, with a few social media users retweeting the video and tagging Mumbai Police, demanding strict action. Following the outrage, the police initiated action against the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a notice has been issued.

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