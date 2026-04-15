Goregaon Drug Case: Seventh Suspect Detained As Police Uncover Courier Supply Chain And International Syndicate Links

The investigation into the Goregaon Nesco drug case has intensified, with Vanrai Police detaining and questioning a seventh suspect on Wednesday. |

Mumbai: The investigation into the Goregaon Nesco drug case has intensified, with Vanrai Police detaining and questioning a seventh suspect on Wednesday. Authorities indicated that while the individual has not yet been formally arrested, action will be taken if concrete evidence of involvement emerges.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Mahesh Chimte said that six accused have already been arrested and are being interrogated. He added that the probe is now focusing on uncovering the broader drug supply chain.

Courier-Based Drug Supply Under Scanner: Police investigations have revealed that one of the arrested accused, Anand Patel from Kalyan, allegedly procured MDMA (Ecstasy) from a peddler identified as Shete. The drugs were then reportedly sent via courier to students residing in the Charni Road area.

Sources said the MDMA pills commonly referred to as “yellow pills” were sold at prices ranging between ₹1,650 and ₹1,990 per tablet. It is suspected that consumption of these pills led to the deaths of a 28-year-old male MBA student and a 26-year-old female student. A 25-year-old woman remains hospitalised.

International Drug Syndicate Angle: Police are also probing possible links between the accused and an international drug syndicate. Interrogation of the supplier and other accused is underway to trace the origin and distribution network of the drugs.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Stages Protest: Meanwhile, leaders and workers of Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest outside the Vanrai Police Station, condemning the deaths caused by alleged MDMA overdose. Prominent leaders, including Kishori Pednekar and Sunil Prabhu, participated in the demonstration. The protestors demanded strict and immediate action against all those responsible for the incident. They also met DCP Mahesh Chimte and urged the police to ensure a thorough investigation and stringent punishment for the accused.