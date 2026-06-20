Goregaon-Based Vivek Vidyalaya Alumni Association Contributes ₹60,000 To Send Sweet Boxes To Soldiers On Batchmate Capt R Subramanian's 26th Martyrdom Anniversary

Members of Vivek Alumni Association commemorate the 26th martyrdom anniversary of Kirti Chakra awardee Capt. R. Subramanian by contributing ₹60,000 towards sending sweet boxes to Indian Army personnel serving on the nation's borders | File Photo

Mumbai, June 20: The alumni association of Goregaon-based Vivek Vidyalaya contributed Rs 60,000 towards sending sweet boxes to soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces to commemorate the 26th martyrdom anniversary of their batchmate, Capt R. Subramanian.

The alumni association has made it an annual ritual to commemorate their friend's ultimate sacrifice by celebrating it with soldiers serving across the country's international borders.

Vivek Alumni Association (VAA) of the Goregaon (W)-based Vivek Vidyalaya School and College came together on Friday to commemorate the 26th martyrdom anniversary of their schoolmate from the 1991 batch, Captain R. Subramanian, who went on to serve in the Indian Army.

Popularly known as Subra by his schoolfriends, he and his troop were caught in an ambush while leading an anti-militancy operation in the Haphruda forest of the Kupwara district in Kashmir in 2000.

While he successfully neutralised the militants, he succumbed to his serious wounds. He was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra for his exceptional courage and supreme sacrifice.

Annual tribute to a fallen hero

Since 2025, VAA has joined Capt. Subra's parents, Mr and Mrs Subramanian, and Anam Prem—a social initiative associated with the late Captain's parents—to send sweets to soldiers on frontline duties during Diwali.

The collective sent 15,000 sweet boxes in 2024, which increased to 18,500 boxes in 2025. This year, the alumni association decided to raise its contribution by 20% from the Rs 50,000 contributed last year.

Chairperson of VAA Jayashree Unni said, "We're committed to making this annual contribution each year on the day of martyrdom of our alumnus Capt. R. Subramanian, whom we are all most proud of, by supporting this selfless and dedicated initiative taken up by his parents."

Association supports multiple causes

The association's secretary, Shishir Vivekanand Shetty, said, "Our association's charitable contributions also support education for underprivileged children, create good sports infrastructure in the school, and support the medical expenses of children with critical health conditions, among others. This is only possible due to the generous donations made by former students and various donation drives each year."

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VAA's joint secretary, Dr Smitu Naik, added that the association is planning to organise its third annual reunion, 'Yaadein', in December to collect donations on a larger scale for similar causes while also making it a memorable get-together for retired teachers and former students.

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