Goods Vehicles Were Banned On Mumbai-Pune Expressway Connecting Link, Police Probe Tempo’s Entry After Crash |

Navi Mumbai: A day after a speeding Toyota Fortuner rammed into a goods tempo inside the newly opened Connecting Link of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, killing a Wakad youth leader and injuring six others, Lonavala City Police have learnt that goods-carrying vehicles, including tempos, were prohibited from using the route during the first phase of its operation. Police are now examining the traffic notification and will investigate whether the tempo’s presence on the Connecting Link contributed to the accident.

Goods Vehicles Banned Between May 1 And October 31

The traffic notification issued by Additional Director General of Police (Traffic) Praveen Salunke states that from May 1 to October 31, 2026, entry to the Connecting Link is restricted exclusively to light motor vehicles and passenger buses/passenger vehicles, while goods-carrying vehicles are prohibited. The notification was issued under Section 112(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, citing traffic safety inside the tunnels and technical and safety considerations.

Fatal Accident Inside 9-Km Tunnel Section

The fatal accident occurred at around 1.30am on Friday inside one of the tunnels of the nearly 9-km tunnel section of the 13.3-km Connecting Link. Youth leader and entrepreneur Tushar Bhumkar of Wakad was killed when the Fortuner (MH 14 MG 0007), travelling from Pune towards Mumbai, allegedly rammed into the vegetable-laden goods tempo (MH 01 CR 7075) from behind.

Police had initially registered a case against Fortuner driver Amit Talaram Bhati of Wakad under BNS Sections 106(1), 281, 125(a), 125(b) and 324(4)(5), along with Sections 184 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police Examine Tempo Entry Into Restricted Route

Police Inspector Sachin Patil said the newly surfaced notification would now form part of the investigation. “We have learnt about the notification restricting goods-carrying vehicles from entering the Connecting Link during the first phase. We will investigate the circumstances under which the tempo entered the route and whether the violation had any role in the accident. If required, the tempo driver will also be made an accused,” he said.

The accident left six people injured, including tempo driver Rambhau Mundbe and cleaner Kuldeep Bapurao Pawar. One occupant of the Fortuner suffered grievous injuries, while three others sustained minor injuries. Police said all five occupants of the SUV were from Bhumkar Chowk.

The notification also fixes the maximum speed limit on the Connecting Link at 100 kmph for light motor vehicles and 80 kmph for passenger buses/passenger vehicles. Vehicles carrying hazardous materials, inflammable substances and explosives have been completely prohibited from using the Connecting Link and are required to continue using the existing expressway.

Following the crash, Mumbai-bound traffic on the new route was halted for nearly two hours and diverted through the old Mumbai-Pune Highway. Highway police, IRB patrol teams, the Devdoot emergency response unit and other agencies assisted in the rescue operation and clearing of the damaged vehicles.

The police are now expected to establish whether the goods tempo had entered the Connecting Link in violation of the notification and whether the Fortuner’s speed, the tempo’s presence on the restricted route, or both contributed to the fatal crash.

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