UGC Allows One-Year PG Courses For Students With Four-Year Distance, Online UG Degrees Under NEP 2020 | AI

Mumbai: Students pursuing four-year undergraduate degree programmes through distance and online modes will now be eligible to complete their postgraduate education in one year, following approval by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The decision is expected to benefit thousands of students pursuing higher education through distance and online learning, bringing their academic progression in line with that of students enrolled in regular programmes.

Earlier Difference Between Regular And Distance Learners Removed

Previously, students completing a four-year undergraduate programme through distance learning, including programmes offered by institutions such as Delhi University's School of Open Learning, were reportedly required to complete a two-year postgraduate programme. Regular students, meanwhile, could pursue a one-year postgraduate programme after completing a four-year undergraduate degree.

The UGC's decision is expected to remove this disparity between regular and distance-learning students.

Institutions With Existing Approval Can Offer One-Year PG Courses

The UGC circular states that the higher education institutions that already had approval to offer two-year postgraduate programmes through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online mode can now begin offering one-year postgraduate programmes in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework.

Students who have successfully completed a four-year undergraduate degree will be eligible to seek admission to the one-year postgraduate programme.

The change will also extend the benefits of the four-year undergraduate structure to students pursuing their degrees through distance and online modes. The circular states that students undertaking distance and online education will now receive the same academic benefits under NEP 2020 as students studying through conventional programmes.

The move is expected to particularly benefit students pursuing vocational and professional education through distance learning, who will now have an opportunity to complete their postgraduate qualification in a shorter period.

The decision is being viewed as a significant step towards reducing the disparity between regular and distance education and expanding access to higher education for students who rely on flexible learning modes.

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