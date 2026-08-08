Over 1.90 Lakh Candidates Eligible For 30,209 Maharashtra Teacher, Shikshan Sevak Posts Via Pavitra Portal | AI

Mumbai: More than 1.90 lakh candidates are eligible to compete for 30,209 teaching and Shikshan Sevak posts across Maharashtra, with the state government beginning the preference-filling process through the Pavitra Portal.

The recruitment drive covers vacancies in Zilla Parishads, municipal corporations, municipal councils, the Tribal Development Department, government schools and private educational institutions. Candidates who have completed the self-certification process are eligible to participate in the recruitment.

1.70 Lakh Candidates Complete Self-Certification

According to the recruitment details, 1,70,108 candidates have completed their self-certification and will be considered for the recruitment process. The vacancies are being filled on the basis of marks obtained in the Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) 2025.

The recruitment process is being conducted in accordance with the government's policy of filling 80 per cent of vacant posts, while taking into account the vacancies available with individual managements and applicable reservation provisions.

For the current recruitment, 2,28,808 candidates had registered for the TAIT examination, of whom 2,11,308 appeared for the test.

Candidates Must Lock Preferences By August 11

Candidates have been given the facility to submit their post-wise preferences on the Pavitra Portal. The preference-filling process began on August 6 and candidates have been instructed to lock their choices by August 11.

Candidates who fail to submit their preferences within the stipulated period will not be considered for the subsequent selection process. The department is also sending SMS notifications to candidates regarding the recruitment procedure.

The vacancies include 13,351 posts in Zilla Parishad schools, 1,954 in municipal corporations, 280 in municipal councils, 2,421 under the Tribal Development Department, 56 in government Vidyaniketan schools and 12,148 in private educational institutions.

Of the total vacancies, the largest share is for primary schools. There are 14,320 posts for Classes 1 to 5, followed by 10,012 posts for Classes 6 to 8. Another 5,513 posts are available for Classes 9 and 10, while 364 vacancies are for Classes 11 and 12.

Merit List After Preference Process

After candidates complete the preference-filling process, the merit list for posts that do not require interviews will be published.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the Pavitra Portal for updates related to the recruitment process. The department has also asked candidates to communicate any grievances or difficulties related to the recruitment process through the designated email address.

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