Dear Fr. Stan Swamy,

I really do not know what to say tonight! I am heartbroken – simply shattered.

Your death has truly left a void in my life and in the lives of millions of others everywhere! This morning – after you showed some improvement, we were praying that you would pull through this ordeal too! But your pilgrimage on earth is just over! Knowing you, I am sure that you will not want us to mourn your death; instead, I say, “Goodbye dear Stan: You will live forever!”

“Goodbye dear Stan: You will live forever!”: We thank the Almighty for the Gift of You to so many people everywhere: particularly the excluded and the exploited, the Adivasis and Dalits, the poor and the marginalised; and also, to the Country, the Church and the Society of Jesus.

“Goodbye dear Stan: You will live forever!”: We cannot help but think of your incredibly committed and simple life-style. Your frugality was known to all. You have lived your vow of poverty to the fullest; your material needs were few; your actual possessions were even less. The media had a field day, when some time ago the ‘authorities’ came to seize your possessions- they could find and take away almost nothing!

“Goodbye dear Stan: You will live forever!”: You have taught us all, the true meaning of ‘solidarity’ - what it means to actually walk the talk; that to meaningfully empower the exploited and the excluded, one has to be in solidarity with them in their struggles and to accompany them visibly and vocally, with prophetic courage for a more just and humane society. You did this unreservedly to the very end!

“Goodbye dear Stan: You will live forever!”: Today, we celebrated the amazing work you have done on this earth! You were a known Adivasi rights activist working on various issues of the Adivasis: land, forest and labour rights; questioning the non-implementation of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, which stipulates setting up of a Tribes Advisory Council with members solely of the Adivasi community, for their protection, well-being and development; your work also involved opposition to the setting up of ‘land banks’, which you believed would free up land belonging to the community in favour of the corporate sector. Besides, you helped form a group called the ‘Persecuted Prisoners’ Solidarity Committee’ that sought to do a study of the nature of undertrial prisoners (3,000 Adivasis illegally put in jail) and to have recourse to legal action, so that justice could be done. Your work involved expressing dissent with several official policies and laws, which you were convinced were violative of the Constitution. The Adivasis and other excluded, who have been denied their legitimate rights, saw in you a person who left no stone unturned, to champion their cause. They will miss you very much!