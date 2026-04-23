Good News! Now You Can Buy Mumbai Metro Tickets On Rapido, First Ride Free For New Users - Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMMOCL) on Thursday (April 23) shared apost on social media informing Mumbai citizens that they will now be able to book their metro tickets on Rapido via ONDC App.

This will help simplify urban travel as Rapido has enabled Mumbai Metro ticket bookings on its app, offering commuters a quick, cashless alternative to traditional queues. The integration covers Metro lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9, allowing passengers to generate QR-based tickets instantly and access stations without waiting in line.

Your Maha Mumbai Metro ticket is now just a tap away on Rapido.



Metro 2A, 2B, 7 & 9 are now live on @rapidobikeapp via @ONDC_Official — seamless, cashless, queue-free.



And it comes with instant

savings. 💛



👉 New on Rapido? First metro ride FREE (up to ₹50)



👉 Already a… pic.twitter.com/fT7PQIg691 — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) April 23, 2026

The service has been rolled out via Open Network for Digital Commerce, bringing multiple mobility platforms under a unified digital ecosystem.

Introductory offers to drive adoption

To encourage users to shift to digital ticketing, Rapido has introduced limited-period offers. New users can avail a free first metro ride up to ₹50, while existing users can access a 50 per cent discount on their first metro ticket, capped at ₹10.

The process is straightforward, users simply open the app, select their metro route, book a QR ticket and proceed to travel, eliminating the need for cash or physical tokens.

Part of a larger digital mobility push

The post on official handle of MMMOCL stated that the initiative builds on the earlier launch of the Mumbai One App, India’s first common mobility platform. Since December, metro services have been integrated with ONDC, enabling access across multiple applications.

Currently, Maha Mumbai Metro ticketing is available on more than 16 platforms, including popular apps such as Uber and WhatsApp, with more integrations expected in the coming months.

Towards smarter urban travel

The initiative aligns with the broader Digital India vision, focusing on improving accessibility, reducing friction in daily commutes and offering commuters greater choice. For lakhs of Mumbai residents, the shift promises faster entry, reduced waiting time and a more connected transport experience.

As digital adoption grows, Mumbai’s metro network is steadily moving towards a future where travel is not just faster, but smarter and more convenient.

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