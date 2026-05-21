Good News Mumbaikars! Maharashtra's 1st Mangrove Park In Gorai To Be Inaugurated On May 28 - Details Here

Mumbai: Maharashtra's first mangrove park in Gorai, Borivali, is set to be inaugurated on May 28 after several delays. BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay shared the update and said the inauguration ceremony will begin at 10 am on Thursday.

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Launched in 2021 under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the eight-hectare mangrove park was developed during the tenure of Aaditya Thackeray as environment and tourism minister.

Time and Date of Inauguration

The inauguration of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mangrove Park in Borivali's Gorai will be held at 10 am on May 28.

Who will attend?

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Upadhyay informed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Piyush Goyal will be inaugurating the mangrove park. Additionally, State Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar, Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and former MP Gopal Shetty will also be present at the event.

Although the project was completed nearly a year ago, it remained closed to the public after multiple inauguration dates were postponed. The park is now finally expected to open next week.

Key Features of Mangrove Park

Mumbai is set to get a major eco-tourism boost with its first dedicated mangrove forest park opening in Gorai, offering residents a rare chance to explore the city’s coastal ecosystem up close.

The park features a 750-metre elevated boardwalk, built without felling a single mangrove, that forms the core of the project, leading visitors through the ecosystem to a creek-side viewing deck.

The project is spread across nearly eight hectares and is designed to promote awareness about mangrove conservation while providing a nature-based recreational space.

The site also features an 18-metre birdwatching tower and a two-storey Nature Interpretation Centre equipped with a library, workshops, café, rooftop restaurant and gift shop.

Meanwhile, the inauguration of the park comes at a time when mangrove cutting for the Coastal Road North (also known as the Versova Bhayandar Link Road) project is underway. The cutting has begun at two locations – near Mindspace in Malad and Ambarnath Tower near Versova. More than 45,000 mangroves will be affected on the sprawling land of 103.65 hectares for the BMC’s infrastructure project, of which 9,000 will be permanently axed.



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